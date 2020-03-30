Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

