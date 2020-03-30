Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of L Brands worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 69.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

