Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $5,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 164,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

