Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Merchants worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.19 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

