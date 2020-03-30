Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,626,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

