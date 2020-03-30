Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

