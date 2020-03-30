Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $107.14 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

