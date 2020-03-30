Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,684 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.