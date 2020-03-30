Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,671 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

