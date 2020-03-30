Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.89.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $79.97 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

