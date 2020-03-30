GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

AVAL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

