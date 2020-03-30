Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.