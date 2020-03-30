Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE GTN opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gray Television by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

