Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

