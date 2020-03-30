GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Short Interest Update

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 27th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NYSE:GPX opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.