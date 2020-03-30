Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $38.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Stephens increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

