Goldman Sachs Group Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $1,225.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,883.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,248.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,650.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

