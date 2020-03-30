Goldman Sachs Group Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $159.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.31.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.