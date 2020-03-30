Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 76,898 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Innospec by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $66.56 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

