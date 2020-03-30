Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 688,732 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688,732 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 396,081 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 118,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.