Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 28,133 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $95.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5179 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

