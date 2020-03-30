Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 216,334 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Starwood Property Trust worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. B. Riley upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

