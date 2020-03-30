Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 466,424 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1,765.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 12.97% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.