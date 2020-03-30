Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 425,484 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Coherus Biosciences worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after buying an additional 702,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,316,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

