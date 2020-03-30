Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Sonoco Products worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

