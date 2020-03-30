Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.22 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.