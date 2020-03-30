Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMTC opened at $26.62 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

