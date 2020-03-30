Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.67 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 546.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Red Rock Resorts worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 2.02. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

