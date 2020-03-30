Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $52.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.