Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of AerCap worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

