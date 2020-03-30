Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 71,386 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5,418.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,159 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

