Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Herman Miller worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.62. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

