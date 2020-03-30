Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000.

Get XP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE XP opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.