Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Neutral

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after buying an additional 4,893,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,587,000 after acquiring an additional 954,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 22,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,939 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,206 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.