Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $10.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delek US from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Delek US stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $37,554,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after acquiring an additional 417,877 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

