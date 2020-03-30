Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €76.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.24 ($95.62).

BAYN traded up €0.78 ($0.91) on Monday, hitting €51.45 ($59.83). The company had a trading volume of 2,251,142 shares. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

