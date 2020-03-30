Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,441. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

