Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 162,559 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Globus Medical worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.