Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wood & Company raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

