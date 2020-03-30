Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 554,829 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210,432 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 554,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Xilinx worth $411,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. 227,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,410. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

