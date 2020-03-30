Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $351,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 532,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.