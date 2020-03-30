Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Halliburton worth $328,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,654,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.