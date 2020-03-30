Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of AMETEK worth $348,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 28,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,908. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.