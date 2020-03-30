Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $331,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.85. 127,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,227,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

