Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $319,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,522,000 after purchasing an additional 427,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,231,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.