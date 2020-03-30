Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,215 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Synopsys worth $384,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.74. 55,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,888. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

