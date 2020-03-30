Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,968 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $404,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.69. 53,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,435. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

