Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,261 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Verisign worth $377,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN traded up $7.25 on Monday, reaching $181.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,588. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day moving average of $192.92. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

