Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,316 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of International Paper worth $299,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in International Paper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. 45,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,409. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

