Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,328 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of American Water Works worth $381,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 372,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.88. 121,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,144. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

